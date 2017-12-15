EU Mulling Crackdown On Retail Sales Of Risky Investments

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:09 PM EST) -- The European Union’s financial regulator on Friday said it is considering prohibiting the sale to retail investors of risky financial products known as binary options and placing restrictions on sales of another product called rolling spot forex contracts.



The European Securities and Markets Association said it has been “concerned” about the sale of these complex products “for a considerable period of time,” leading to ongoing monitoring by the regulatory body and the proposals now under consideration. While some European countries, notably Britain, are adopting national measures...

To view the full article, register now.