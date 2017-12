House, Trump Admin, States Settle ACA Subsidy Battle

Law360, San Jose (December 15, 2017, 10:49 PM EST) -- The Trump administration, the U.S. House of Representatives and 17 states embroiled in a legal battle over billions of dollars in Affordable Care Act subsidies have agreed to settle a dispute currently pending before the D.C. Circuit, according to an agreement filed in federal court Friday.



The deal states that the parties will ask the lower court to vacate its ruling that the Affordable Care Act doesn’t appropriate funds for the health care law’s required reimbursements, or cost-sharing reductions, to insurers.



“If the district court grants...

