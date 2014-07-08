Bayer, Belmora Spar Over TM, Antitrust Bids In Flanax Feud

By Kyle Jahner

Law360, Washington (December 15, 2017, 9:20 PM EST) -- The dispute over the pain reliever Flanax continued in Virginia federal court Friday, with the two sides offering dueling arguments for summary judgment on Bayer AG's trademark claims and Belmora LLC's antitrust counterclaims.

Bayer, which markets naproxen in the U.S. as Aleve and in Mexico as Flanax, has brought an infringement case against small U.S. drugmaker Belmora, which sells its version under the Flanax name in the U.S. Belmora said Friday that Bayer's infringement case is time-barred, while the German drug giant countered that Belmora's failure...
Case Information

Case Title

Belmora LLC v. Bayer Consumer Care AG et al


Case Number

1:14-cv-00847

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

Claude M. Hilton

Date Filed

July 8, 2014

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

