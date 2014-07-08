Bayer, Belmora Spar Over TM, Antitrust Bids In Flanax Feud
Bayer, which markets naproxen in the U.S. as Aleve and in Mexico as Flanax, has brought an infringement case against small U.S. drugmaker Belmora, which sells its version under the Flanax name in the U.S. Belmora said Friday that Bayer's infringement case is time-barred, while the German drug giant countered that Belmora's failure...
