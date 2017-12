ESMA Clarifies MiFID II Reporting And Transparency Rules

Law360, London (December 18, 2017, 4:51 PM GMT) -- Europe’s securities monitor revealed further details on Monday of its reporting and transparency requirements for firms that will be governed by a new trading rulebook when it goes live across the bloc in less than three weeks.



The European Securities and Markets Authority has published two documents that seek to answer concerns in the financial services sector about the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and Regulation, known respectively as MiFID II and MiFIR.



MiFID II and MiFIR, which take effect on Jan. 3, are the central...

