Hogan Lovells, Herbert Smith Steer Oracle’s $1.2B Aconex Buy

By Natalie Rodriguez

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 9:49 PM EST) -- Oracle Corp., with guidance from Hogan Lovells LLP, announced late Sunday that it had struck an approximately $1.2 billion deal to purchase cloud collaboration software maker Aconex Ltd., which was represented by Herbert Smith Freehills.

The deal values the Australian Stock Exchange-listed Aconex at AU$7.80 (US$5.98) per share, which is a 47 percent premium to its Friday closing price and a 64 percent premium to its three-month volume-weighted average price. The board of Aconex unanimously recommends the deal and, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, the...
