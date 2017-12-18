EU Sets Out Digital Filing Rules For EU Securities Issuers

Law360, London (December 18, 2017, 3:43 PM GMT) -- The European Union’s top securities regulator set out Monday how financial reports and regulatory filings must be submitted using a specific technology starting from 2020 to allow it to process data automatically.



ESMA chairman Steven Maijoor said the rules are a “significant step forward” for European issuers in the drive to digitalize financial information. (AP) The European Securities and Markets Authority, or ESMA, has published final draft regulatory technical standards outlining its new European Single Electronic Format, which enshrines in EU law the need for firms...

