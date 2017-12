Tessera, Broadcom Enter Deal To Resolve Patent Litigation

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 2:46 PM EST) -- Tessera Technologies and Broadcom have reached a deal to resolve Tessera’s pending case at the U.S. International Trade Commission accusing Broadcom of infringing its semiconductor patents, as well as other U.S. and international litigation, Tessera announced Monday.



Tessera Technologies Inc. and some of its affiliates have entered into a multi-year patent license deal with Broadcom Ltd. and some of Broadcom’s related companies under the settlement, Tessera said in a news release.



The deal resolves multiple complaints filed by Tessera that have been pending at the ITC...

