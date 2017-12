EU Investigating Dutch Tax Treatment Of Ikea Subsidiaries

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 5:19 PM EST) -- The European Commission has launched an investigation into tax rulings granted to Ikea subsidiaries in the Netherlands that may have given the companies an unfair advantage in the country, the commission announced Monday.



At issue is the Dutch tax treatment of the Inter Ikea Group of companies, which received tax rulings in 2006 and 2011 sanctioning license fees paid to an Ikea company in Luxembourg, I.I. Holding, that the commission said allowed the Dutch company to avoid tax and may have violated European Union state aid rules. ...

