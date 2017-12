Paragon Offshore Ch. 11 Trustee Seeks $1.7B Del. Clawback

Law360, Wilmington (December 18, 2017, 6:12 PM EST) -- Bankrupt oil rig venture Paragon Offshore PLC's litigation trustee sued spinoff parent Noble Corp. PLC in Delaware's bankruptcy court late Friday, claiming fraud and fiduciary breaches and seeking to reclaim $1.7 billion in note payments.



In the suit, the trustee accused Noble of assembling Paragon from an aging and unmarketable fleet of oil rigs and then spinning them off in a sale marked by deceptive business and tax outlooks, and a distorted valuation and solvency forecast.



"The evidence will show that Paragon was insolvent from the...

