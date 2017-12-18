Kozinski To Retire In Wake Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 10:10 AM EST) -- Judge Alex Kozinski, the veteran judge of the Ninth Circuit who is facing a judicial inquiry over accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior, announced Monday that he is immediately retiring from the court.



Judge Alex Kozinski has said he is retiring, effective immediately, in an announcement that comes on the heels of allegations of sexual misconduct against the longtime Ninth Circuit justice. (AP) In a statement provided by his lawyer, Judge Kozinski said, “Family and friends have urged me to stay on, at least long enough to...

