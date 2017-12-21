By Gregory Levine, Abram Barth, Rebecca Williams and Sara Bodnar December 21, 2017, 2:52 PM ESTLaw360, New York (December 21, 2017, 2:52 PM EST) -- On Dec. 8, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued two draft guidance documents that describe types of software functions that the FDA will not regulate, including the FDA’s long-awaited policy on clinical decision support software. The FDA published these documents in response to the 21st Century Cures Act, in which Congress removed certain low-risk digital health software from the FDA’s jurisdiction. In addition, as part of its broader Digital Health Innovation Action Plan, the FDA announced that it was adopting as final guidance a...
The Latest FDA Move To Limit Digital Health Software Regs
