Different Analysts See Different Outcomes From Tax Bill

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:46 PM EST) -- Preliminary analyses by the Tax Foundation and the Tax Policy Center showed that the majority of citizens will see increased tax refunds next year under the tax bill being considered in Congress, but disagree as to what degree.



Versions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act were drafted by Republican lawmakers in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Both sides have agreed on a single bill to reform the income tax code by lowering tax rates on wages, investment and business income; broadening the...

To view the full article, register now.