Adams Resources Sails Through Ch. 11 Confirmation Hearing

Law360, Wilmington (December 18, 2017, 8:19 PM EST) -- Bankrupt oil and gas driller Adams Resources Exploration Corp. gained confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan of liquidation Monday in Delaware following the sale of many of its valuable well interests.



During a hearing in Wilmington, Adams Resources attorney William A. Hazeltine of Sullivan Hazeltine Allinson LLC told the court the confirmation was on a fully consensual basis, with only limited comments from the United States trustee that did not impact the implementation of the plan.



“We’re very happy to be here with a consensual plan...

To view the full article, register now.