Adams Resources Sails Through Ch. 11 Confirmation Hearing

By Vince Sullivan

Law360, Wilmington (December 18, 2017, 8:19 PM EST) -- Bankrupt oil and gas driller Adams Resources Exploration Corp. gained confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan of liquidation Monday in Delaware following the sale of many of its valuable well interests.

During a hearing in Wilmington, Adams Resources attorney William A. Hazeltine of Sullivan Hazeltine Allinson LLC told the court the confirmation was on a fully consensual basis, with only limited comments from the United States trustee that did not impact the implementation of the plan.

“We’re very happy to be here with a consensual plan...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular