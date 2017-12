Kozinski Fall Carries 'MeToo' Message For Judges, Clerks

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 8:26 PM EST) -- It took barely a week for a wave of sexual harassment allegations to sink Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski, but court watchers said his Monday resignation should send ripples through the courts for years to come as clerks and staffers become more emboldened to complain about problematic judges.



Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski, pictured in 2014, stepped down Monday after facing accusations of sexual misconduct toward staff going back decades. (AP) Judge Kozinski on Monday announced his resignation after more than a dozen women provided accounts...

