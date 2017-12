Hatch Denies Lawmaker Influenced Pass-Through Deduction

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 7:15 PM EST) -- The pass-through deduction in the final tax reform bill was not “air-dropped” into the conference agreement and had no connection to Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who decided to support the final version after voting against earlier versions, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, wrote in a letter Monday.



“Both assertions are categorically false,” Hatch wrote, adding he was “disgusted” by media reports on the provision.



The proposed new Section 199A in the final agreement released Friday provides for a 20 percent deduction for businesses that pass their income...

To view the full article, register now.