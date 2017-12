Trustee Ready To Distribute $584M To Madoff Customers

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 6:58 PM EST) -- The liquidation trustee for Bernard Madoff’s failed securities firm told a New York federal bankruptcy court Monday that he’s ready to distribute more than $584 million to investors who fell victim to Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, bringing the total amount that will have been paid out so far to about $11.4 billion.



Securities Investor Protection Act trustee Irving Picard asked the bankruptcy court for approval of the payout, which would be the ninth such distribution made to customers of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC and would...

