FDA Vows Crackdown On Homeopathic Treatments

By Jeff Overley

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 9:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday vowed to more aggressively oversee homeopathic products by targeting treatments that are sloppily made, sold to vulnerable consumers or marketed for serious diseases.

In draft guidance, the FDA described a new enforcement policy that will prioritize six categories of homeopathic products for potential discipline. In conjunction with the guidance, the FDA fired off a warning letter that accused a Canadian company of producing homeopathic eye drops with questionable sterility.

If finalized, the guidance would replace a 30-year-old compliance...
