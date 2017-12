London Stock Exchange Biz Capital Program Heads To China

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 4:38 PM EST) -- The international business support and capital-raising program run by the London Stock Exchange has expanded into China through an agreement with a Shenzhen Stock Exchange subsidiary, in an effort to grow small and medium-sized businesses in the region.



The LSE program — known as ELITE — said Saturday that a memorandum of understanding signed alongside Shenzhen Securities Information Co. will establish ELITE V-Next Alliance with the goal of helping promote innovation, job creation and economic opportunities for Chinese entities. ELITE prepares private companies for growth by...

