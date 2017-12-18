Competition Authority Fines Swiss Post $23M Over Discounts

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:17 PM EST) -- Switzerland's competition authority on Monday fined the national postal carrier 22.6 million Swiss francs ($22.9 million) for allegedly providing large-scale customers discounts that violated antitrust law.



The Swiss Competition Commission said in a statement issued in German, French and Italian on Monday that Swiss Post had abused its dominant position in the market for domestic letters sent by large-scale business customers. According to the commission, the postal service failed to uniformly apply pricing schemes first implemented in 2009 that offered bulk customers special terms and conditions,...

