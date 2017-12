10th Circ. Lets Enviros Into Oil Group’s BLM Auction Suit

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 10:17 PM EST) -- A split Tenth Circuit panel overturned a lower court Monday and said environmental groups had the right to intervene in Western Energy Alliance’s suit alleging the Bureau of Land Management wasn’t conducting enough lease sales, ruling the Trump administration’s policy shifts showed it wouldn’t necessarily represent environmentalists’ views.



Writing for the majority, Circuit Judge Mary Beck Briscoe said in a published opinion that a coalition of environmental groups, including the Wilderness Society and the Sierra Club, had a sufficient interest and stake in the oil and...

