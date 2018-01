Federal Tax Policies To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 6:06 PM EST) -- The new year should be intensely laborious for the U.S. Treasury Department since it likely will have to issue guidance for many new features in the Republicans’ tax cut legislation while it forges ahead with the Trump administration’s deregulatory agenda.



H.R. 1, the Republicans’ $1.5 trillion tax cut bill that President Donald Trump signed on Dec. 22, less than two months after it was unveiled, includes multiple ambiguities and errors that need to be interpreted by the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service or resolved through...

