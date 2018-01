No Easy Fixes For Problems In Republicans' $1.5T Tax Cut

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- The Republicans’ $1.5 trillion tax cut legislation has been identified as having multiple errors, ambiguities and unintended consequences that need to be corrected through future legislation, but fixing these problems is a politically vexing task that could leave unclear policies in place for taxpayers.



Even before President Donald Trump signed H.R. 1 on Dec. 22, which lowered tax rates and introduced sweeping changes to the tax code, Republican leaders who drafted the bill began discussing the need for so-called technical correction bills to mend mistakes and...

To view the full article, register now.