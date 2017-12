Ex-Exec Sentenced To 5 Years For $5.3M Investment Fraud

Law360, Miami (December 20, 2017, 3:42 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced a former executive of a now-defunct e-commerce company on Wednesday to five years in prison for his role in an alleged scheme that exaggerated the company's value at between $450 million and $540 million despite the business earning little, if any, money.



U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Kovachevich handed down the maximum prison sentence to Terrance F. Taylor, the former executive vice president of finance at Savtira Corp Inc., after he pled guilty to a wire fraud conspiracy charge in what...

