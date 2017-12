Gov't Asks For Quick Win On Couple’s $1.5M Tax Liability

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 6:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. government asked a Virginia federal court on Monday to grant it summary judgment against a husband and wife for over $1.5 million in tax liabilities from 2000, and sought to foreclose on the couple’s property to pay the bill.



The Internal Revenue Service originally asserted that Sunil and Shashi Sethi owed some $555,000 in taxes for 2000, but that has now ballooned to more than $1.5 million in tax, penalty and interest, the government said. The IRS entered into an installment agreement with the...

