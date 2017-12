EFH Unsecured Creditors Demand Seat On $560M Fee Panel

Law360, Wilmington (December 18, 2017, 8:50 PM EST) -- Citing foot-dragging and disclosure refusals by a committee overseeing an "eye-popping" $560 million-and-rising professional fee tab, Energy Future Holdings Corp.'s top unsecured creditors asked a Delaware Bankruptcy judge Sunday to give the group representation on the panel.



The creditors, led by affiliates of Elliott Associates LP, said that the request was prompted in part by “difficulty” in obtaining information about the committee’s work, methods, products or disclosure plans.



“Majority creditors have not been given access to raw data, such as the committee's fee database or to...

