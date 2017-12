More BigLaw Firms Seeing Data Breaches

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 7:37 PM EST) -- More lawyers are reporting firm data breaches, and while unauthorized access to client data is slightly down, BigLaw firms have been hit the hardest in this area, according to the American Bar Association’s latest technology report.



Twenty-two percent of respondents to the ABA survey said their firms had experienced a data breach, up from 14 percent last year. While the number of respondents saying those hits resulting in unauthorized client data access was down slightly, to just about 1 percent, respondents at BigLaw firms with 500 or...

To view the full article, register now.