Senate Panel Rejects Trump's Pick To Lead Ex-Im Bank

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 5:08 PM EST) -- The Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday voted down President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the beleaguered Export-Import Bank, Scott Garrett, who had stirred controversy over his strong objections to the bank when he served as a Republican congressman.



Garrett’s nomination came out on the short end of a 13-10 vote in the committee, with Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., breaking partisan ranks to join the panel’s Democrats in opposition.



“Today’s vote sends a clear message that Mr. Garrett lacked the qualifications and commitment...

