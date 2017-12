Md. Justices Say Ga. Law Governs Lead Paint Coverage Row

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 10:05 PM EST) -- Maryland's highest court ruled Monday that the Salvation Army's dispute with a Liberty Mutual unit over coverage for lead paint injury claims is governed by Georgia law, potentially spelling doom for the suit since Georgia precedent categorizes lead paint as an excluded pollutant.



The case concerns the Salvation Army's efforts to secure coverage from Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. for lead paint injury lawsuits filed by five former residents of a property the organization owned in Baltimore.



Answering a certified question from a Maryland federal judge,...

