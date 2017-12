Pa. Gov. Vetoes Bill To Limit 2nd-Trimester Abortions

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 8:10 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill Monday that would have banned certain types of abortions, especially in the second trimester, calling the proposed legislation a “disingenuous and bald-faced attempt to create the most extreme anti-choice legislation in the country.”



Senate Bill 3 would have prohibited so-called dismemberment abortions, as well as abortions after 20 weeks of gestation, except in circumstances to prevent serious bodily harm or loss of life.



“This legislation is an attempt to criminalize the decisions that women make about their own health...

