Expert Analysis

Bitcoin Futures: A Closer Look At CME's Contract Design

By Nicole Moran, Yesim Richardson and Robert Letson December 19, 2017, 12:58 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 12:58 PM EST) -- The first regulated exchange-traded bitcoin products have started trading on the CME Group and the Chicago Board Options Exchange in the form of futures contracts. These are the first financial products that allow investors to hedge or speculate on bitcoin prices without actually transacting in the cryptocurrency. The success or failure of the futures contracts will serve as a litmus test for additional exchange-traded products based on bitcoin. In particular, it may determine if an exchange-traded fund product can be approved by the U.S. Securities and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular