Use Tax Expansion Could Raise $13.4B For States, GAO Says

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 9:26 PM EST) -- State and local governments across the nation will miss out on between $8.5 billion and $13.4 billion in revenue this year because they do not have the authority to require use tax collection from remote sellers without nexus in their jurisdictions, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office.



But while the revenue may go uncollected, the GAO report also found businesses would shoulder increased costs if they were required to collect taxes on all remote sales.



“In aggregate, our national estimate of about $8...

To view the full article, register now.