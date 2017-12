Ex-NLRB Legal Chief Griffin Joins Bredhoff & Kaiser

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 9:54 PM EST) -- Richard Griffin, the former National Labor Relations Board general counsel whose term expired in October, will join Washington D.C.-based Bredhoff & Kaiser PLLC, a firm that focuses its labor practice on representing unions in both the public and private sectors, according to an announcement Monday.



Griffin was sworn in as NLRB general counsel in November 2013 for a four-year term after having served as a board member for about a year-and-a-half beginning in January 2012. He will join Bredhoff & Kaiser as of Jan. 1, 2018....

