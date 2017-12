Leniency Trend In White Collar Cases Continues Under Trump

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 11:48 AM EST) -- When Beanie Babies founder Ty Warner pleaded guilty to a single tax evasion count in 2013, the sentencing guidelines called for a sentence as weighty as the millions Warner concealed in a Swiss bank account.



A message must be sent, argued the prosecution, noting that the millions that Warner concealed in a Swiss bank account represented $5.6 million over 12 years in evaded taxes.



Despite a 46-57 month sentencing guideline, U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras imposed two years of probation and 500 hours of community service,...

