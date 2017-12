Zurich Doesn't Owe On Sexual Harassment Payouts: Judge

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 6:07 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday found Zurich American does not have to pay a vacuum cleaner company for two of three sexual harassment settlements made with its door-to-door salespeople, saying the three women's claims are separate incidents for the purposes of the policy deductible.



District Court Judge Donald C. Nugent said he agreed with a report by Magistrate Judge Thomas Parker finding the complaints made by the employees of the Scott Fetzer Co. in a Missouri state lawsuit involving fellow salesperson John Fields were three...

