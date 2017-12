Vitamin World Designates Stalking Horse As Top Ch. 11 Bid

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 5:14 PM EST) -- Bankrupt health supplement retailer Vitamin World Inc. told a Delaware judge late Monday that its stalking horse bidder was the only entity to make a qualified offer before the debtor’s bid deadline, making its $28 million minimum offer the successful bid ahead of a planned asset auction.



In a notice filed with the court, Vitamin World named Valuable Hero Ltd. as the winning bidder and canceled the auction ahead of a Dec. 21 sale hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin J. Carey.



Valuable Hero’s stalking horse...

