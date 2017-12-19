EU Shines A Light On Owners Of Firms Dealing In Dirty Money

Law360, London (December 19, 2017, 4:50 PM GMT) -- Nine rounds of negotiations among the European Council, European Commission and European Parliament have culminated in an agreement allowing the public to hold beneficial owners of companies accountable for EU tax evasion and money laundering.



The move is part of an update to the EU's anti-money-laundering directive and aims to “shed light on the the true ownership of letterbox companies,” the European Parliament said on Monday.



The provisional agreement is intended to end the corrupt use of “letterbox” companies — businesses that are established in tax-friendly countries...

