EU Shines A Light On Owners Of Firms Dealing In Dirty Money

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (December 19, 2017, 4:50 PM GMT) -- Nine rounds of negotiations among the European Council, European Commission and European Parliament have culminated in an agreement allowing the public to hold beneficial owners of companies accountable for EU tax evasion and money laundering.

The move is part of an update to the EU's anti-money-laundering directive and aims to “shed light on the the true ownership of letterbox companies,” the European Parliament said on Monday.

The provisional agreement is intended to end the corrupt use of “letterbox” companies — businesses that are established in tax-friendly countries...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular