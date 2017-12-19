Banks Complying With Liquidity Demands, EU Watchdog Says

Law360, London (December 19, 2017, 2:18 PM GMT) -- European Union banks hold liquidity which is significantly above the bloc's minimum requirement, ensuring they have adequate capital buffers to cover their cash outflows, the European Banking Authority has said.



The EBA said on Monday that institutions have continued to improve their "liquidity coverage ratios," or LCRs, since 2011, helping them protect themselves against the risk of market shocks.



"A more in-depth analysis suggests that the LCR regulation, together with capital standards and stable funding, have helped banks increase their lending to the real economy," the...

To view the full article, register now.