London Investment Group To Launch 'Challenger' Bank

Law360, London (December 19, 2017, 5:46 PM GMT) -- British investment company City of London Group is to create a "challenger" bank to take on the traditional names in the sector, the firm announced in its half-year results on Tuesday.



The group said it is in the process of obtaining a full banking license as it targets commercial, small and midsized enterprises and bridging and development finance.



“The political climate continues to be supportive of these new [challenger] banks” COLG said. There is “a strong desire to break the banking oligopoly, and this is further...

To view the full article, register now.