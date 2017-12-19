London Investment Group To Launch 'Challenger' Bank

By Mark Taylor

Law360, London (December 19, 2017, 5:46 PM GMT) -- British investment company City of London Group is to create a "challenger" bank to take on the traditional names in the sector, the firm announced in its half-year results on Tuesday.

The group said it is in the process of obtaining a full banking license as it targets commercial, small and midsized enterprises and bridging and development finance.

“The political climate continues to be supportive of these new [challenger] banks” COLG said. There is “a strong desire to break the banking oligopoly, and this is further...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular