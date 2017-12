Aquion Energy Wins OK For Ch. 11 Plan After $9M Sale

Law360, Wilmington (December 19, 2017, 7:46 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge agreed Tuesday to confirm saltwater battery maker Aquion Energy Inc.’s Chapter 11 plan to divvy up proceeds from its $9 million sale, marking what both the debtor and creditors said was a successful case for a company that once struggled to find a buyer.



During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin J. Carey confirmed the plan with little comment except to note that it faced no formal opposition from the creditors involved.



Aquion attorney Laura Davis Jones of Pachulski Stang...

