Lehman Administrators Must Pay UK Tax On £5B Debts

Law360, London (December 19, 2017, 4:41 PM GMT) -- Administrators for the European trading arm of Lehman Brothers must pay tax to HM Revenue & Customs on £5 billion ($6.7 billion) of statutory interest accrued on debts owed to creditors after the U.S. investment bank went into administration, the U.K. Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday.



The parties of creditors continue to scrap for Lehman Brothers' remaining assets in the English courts, nine years after its collapse. (AP) A panel of three Appeal Court judges unanimously agreed with the U.K. tax authority’s claim that statutory interest...

To view the full article, register now.