Five Banks Given More Time To Meet 'Open Banking' Deadline

Law360, London (December 19, 2017, 3:59 PM GMT) -- Britain’s antitrust authority has granted five EU banks more time to comply with the Open Banking initiative after they told the regulator they would not be ready by the January 13 deadline, it was announced Tuesday.



HSBC Holdings PLC, Barclays PLC, Banco Santander SA, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, and Bank of Ireland, were each given instructions on how to release personal and business account data to comply with the standards — and a deadline.



The Competition and Markets Authority also drew up plans...

