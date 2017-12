Rentech Files Voluntary Petition For Relief Under Ch. 11

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 6:05 PM EST) -- Woodchip and wood pellet producer Rentech Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in a Delaware bankruptcy court, saying it’s selling off its U.S. subsidiaries after an attempt to open new Canadian production facilities ended poorly.



The failure of the Canadian wood pellet plants left Rentech with approximately $65.3 million in debt and shrinking liquidity, making Chapter 11 the only option, the company said in a news release and its bankruptcy filings.



According to its filings, the California-based company’s financial troubles trace back to 2013...

