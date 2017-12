ABA Data Shows Noncompliant Law Schools Still Lagging

Law360, Grand Rapids (December 19, 2017, 8:02 PM EST) -- A number of law schools that have been found to be noncompliant with the American Bar Association’s rules regarding admissions standards have not significantly improved the credentials of their incoming classes in the past year, new data released by the ABA shows.



Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Western Michigan University’s Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and Appalachian School of Law are among those that have been found out of compliance with the ABA’s admissions standards and yet submitted reports to the organization this...

