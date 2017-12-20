Legal Tech Download: Dentons' Leadership Change-Up
Recent developments include a leadership change-up among Dentons' innovation department and technology subsidiary, the launch of an online, automated tool to help victims of domestic violence obtain restraining orders, and U.K.-based law firm Clyde & Co.'s creation of a data analytics lab.
Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal tech.
Dentons' Legal Tech Change-Up
Dentons on Dec. 13 announced that it had named its first global chief...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login