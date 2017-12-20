Legal Tech Download: Dentons' Leadership Change-Up

By Aebra Coe

Law360, Grand Rapids (December 20, 2017, 10:32 AM EST) -- The world of legal technology is quickly evolving, with new products coming to market in rapid succession.

Recent developments include a leadership change-up among Dentons' innovation department and technology subsidiary, the launch of an online, automated tool to help victims of domestic violence obtain restraining orders, and U.K.-based law firm Clyde & Co.'s creation of a data analytics lab.

Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal tech.

Dentons' Legal Tech Change-Up

Dentons on Dec. 13 announced that it had named its first global chief...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular