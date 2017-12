Ex-Barclays Trader To Pay SFO Thousands After Libor Verdict

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 8:36 PM EST) -- Former Barclays PLC trader Jay Merchant will have to turn over £275,890 ($369,389) in illegal profits after his conviction and five-and-a-half year sentence for rigging a key interest rate benchmark, the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office said Tuesday.



Merchant, a former interest rate swaps trader at the bank, has already paid the British enforcer £21,969.44 in legal costs in addition to the confiscation order under the U.K.'s Proceeds of Crime Act, an SFO spokesman said.



Though one Barclays defendant who pled guilty to fraud charges over the...

To view the full article, register now.