Federal Tax Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, Los Angeles (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Familiar divisive tax issues will rear their complicated heads again in 2018 as federal courts are expected to address whether the Internal Revenue Code’s so-called omnibus clause goes too far, the IRS’ authority to issue rules under the Anti-Injunction Act and whether beverage giant Coca-Cola can escape a $3.3 billion tax assessment.



Here, Law360 examines significant cases that the federal courts are expected to dissect in 2018.



Marinello v. U.S.



The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on a catch-all provision in the tax code...

