3 Employment Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Employers will be keeping a close eye in 2018 on pending U.S. Supreme Court cases over whether employees can be forced to sign away their class action rights in arbitration agreements and whether public sector workers must pay so-called agency fees to unions.



Here, Law360 looks at three legal battles that are likely to have significant ramifications for the labor and employment landscape.



Workers’ Class Action Rights



For employment law observers, the case that is expected to create the biggest waves throughout the business community is...

To view the full article, register now.