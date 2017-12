Fla. AG Claims Charity Misused Over $40M In Donations

Law360, Miami (December 20, 2017, 8:21 PM EST) -- Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi has sued a Pompano Beach, Florida-based charity, claiming it misused more than $40 million in donations purportedly given to support families of fallen firefighters and breast cancer patients, as well as breast cancer research.



Over the past four years, Community Charity Advance Inc. reported raising more than $40 million, but between 2013 and 2016 donated only between half a penny and 2 cents of each dollar raised, according to the complaint filed Monday in Broward County circuit court. Some of the minimal...

