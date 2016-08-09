Blackbird Settles Fitness Tracker Patent Suit With Garmin

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 7:50 PM EST) -- Blackbird Technologies announced Tuesday that it had reached a settlement in its suit against Garmin USA Inc. in Delaware federal court alleging that the company’s fitness tracker products infringed its pedometer patent.

U.S. District Judge Gregory M. Sleet ordered the dismissal of the case at Blackbird’s request after it reached the settlement last month. Blackbird did not elaborate on the settlement’s terms.

Blackbird, a patent licensing company known for its prolific filing of infringement lawsuits, sued in August 2016 claiming that Garmin’s fitness trackers — including...
Case Information

Case Title

Blackbird Tech LLC v. Garmin International, Inc., et al.


Case Number

1:16-cv-00689

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Gregory M. Sleet

Date Filed

August 9, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

