Blackbird Settles Fitness Tracker Patent Suit With Garmin

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 7:50 PM EST) -- Blackbird Technologies announced Tuesday that it had reached a settlement in its suit against Garmin USA Inc. in Delaware federal court alleging that the company’s fitness tracker products infringed its pedometer patent.



U.S. District Judge Gregory M. Sleet ordered the dismissal of the case at Blackbird’s request after it reached the settlement last month. Blackbird did not elaborate on the settlement’s terms.



Blackbird, a patent licensing company known for its prolific filing of infringement lawsuits, sued in August 2016 claiming that Garmin’s fitness trackers — including...

