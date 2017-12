Fed. Circ. Affirms Nix Of Parking Boot Patents Under Alice

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 6:38 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed a Louisiana federal court ruling that two parking boot patents are invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice standard for claiming only abstract ideas, according to an order issued by the appeals court on Tuesday.



In a per curiam judgment, the three-judge panel upheld the ruling issued by Louisiana’s Eastern District, which ruled in May that the two patents belonging to IPT LLC, which does business as Paylock, are invalid on the ground that they are “directed to the abstract idea...

To view the full article, register now.